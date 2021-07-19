Tropical and Exotic Plants to Keep Your Property Private

Some Tropical and Exotic Plants that will keep your property as private as possible. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Rhapis excelsa – Lady Palm.

Very slow growth rate which makes it expensive. Always a favorite!

Pinterest image

If you’re looking for something a little different, consider a palm tree. A lot of people use palms in their yard for a more tropical look. And, the cat palm is a great choice when you want to create a privacy screen. This is thanks to their large leaves that fan out enough to block the view from the street.

Bamboo Backyard Garden

Pinterest Image

Love the tropical look of palms for privacy, but lack the bright space necessary to plant one? Check out the Lady Palm. Full and dark green, the Lady Palm will reach about seven to eight-feet tall, so it is well-suited to be a privacy screen. If you live in an area where it gets cold in the winter, you can bring this palm inside until after the threat of frost has passed.

Thanks to a quick-spreading root system, Bamboo makes an excellent privacy screen that will grow to full size quickly. Bamboo can be used to create more of an exotic style living fence with its beautiful, lush leaves. It’s recommended that you plant them in raised planters though, as they can quickly take over large swaths of landscape.

