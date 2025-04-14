The Western Tree Nut Association (WTNA), along with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UCANR), held the first in a series of workshops aimed at helping tree nut growers prepare for upcoming federal water safety rules.

The Pre-Harvest Water Assessment Regional Workshop focused on the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and the Produce Safety Rule (PSR) agricultural water requirements, which went into effect on April 7, 2025.

WTNA President and CEO Roger A. Isom opened the event by thanking attendees and recognizing CDFA for its ongoing partnership with the tree nut industry.

Angela Terrazzas, a Senior Environmental Scientist with CDFA, and Briana Russell, a specialist with the Produce Safety Program, led the main presentations. They explained how growers can evaluate their pre-harvest water use and adjust practices to meet FSMA standards. The presenters also addressed post-harvest water rules, which are already in effect and now being enforced.

WTNA Assistant Vice President Priscilla Rodriguez closed the workshop by highlighting the association’s efforts to support growers and announced that WTNA will soon release a pre-harvest water assessment template tailored to tree nut operations.

More workshops are planned in the coming months as growers work to comply with the 2025 deadline.

Tree Nut Growers Prepare for New Water Rules Ahead of 2025 Deadline