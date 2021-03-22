Tree that Grows and Provides Healthy Nuts for a Lifetime

The tree you can grow will provide healthy nuts for a lifetime. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Macadamia Nut Ttree

Courtesy: Pinterest

Macadamias are an evergreen tree that has foliage that resembles holly leaves. They grow well in countries over the world and, in the U-S, do best in Florida and California. Macadamia nut trees are self-pollinating, though growing more than one will give you a bigger harvest. You can also increase your harvest by encouraging pollinators to visit your garden. A healthy tree with a companion can produce up to 50 pounds of nuts per year. Some varieties are also self harvesting which means that the nuts fall to the ground when they’re ripe. Others need to be pulled from the tree when they’re ready.

Before you plop a tree (or two) in the ground, be aware that many of them grow quite large. Some of them 40 feet tall! Macadamia nuts are calorie-rich that are high in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. They’re also linked to several benefits, including improved digestion, heart health, weight management, and blood sugar control.

Macadamia trees (Macadamia integrifolia) grow in warm, tropical, and subtropical climates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 9 through 11, with proper care. The trees produce fragrant light pink flowers in spring and early summer, and the glossy green leaves provide year-round interest.

Video by Brainy Garden