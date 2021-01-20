Common plant pathogens and how to treat them naturally. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Rust blight is easy to identify because of the hue that gives it its name. Basically, it causes rust-colored pustules on the plants it infects. It also thrives in wet weather but prefers cool temperatures rather than hot. You’ll recognize it by the orange dots all over leaves and stems, which cause leaf drop and overall wilting.

As with potato blight, prevention is ideal here. Rust spores thrive in moist environments and need humidity to germinate. As a result, you can thwart their efforts by reducing humidity. Water at soil level rather than from overhead, so you don’t drench their leaves.

Additionally, make sure that you don’t crowd your plants. Give them plenty of space so air can circulate and excess moisture can dissipate.

Although copper-based fungicides are great for treating rust as well as potato blight, you’ll need to get rid of infected plants as well. Dig them up and burn them, then treat the soil and surrounding plants with that coppery spray.

Treating More Common Plant Pathogens Naturally

Early identification and preventative spraying with a fungicide like baking soda can save your tomatoes from an early death.

