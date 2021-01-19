How to Treat Some Common Plant Pathogens Naturally

Common plant pathogens and how to treat them naturally. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A potato leaflet showing late blight infection caused by Phytophthora infestans on a potato field at Peckham.

Howard F. Schwartz, Colorado State University/Wikipedia

Fungi, bacteria, viruses, and nematodes will undoubtedly show up in your garden eventually. Fortunately, there are ways to identify them and treat them with natural means. We will cover this in the next week of programs.

Potato Blight was caused by one of the worst plant pathogens out there. Prevention is better than cure when it comes to this blight. It doesn’t just affect potatoes but can obliterate anything in the nightshade family. This includes tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, goji berries, tomatillos, and more. You’ll recognize this infection by the bullseye-like dark rings that appear on the plants’ leaves. If you don’t catch and treat this disease early, the infection will move down to the stems, roots, and tubers, turning them into black sludge. If caught early, apply a liquid copper-based fungicide. Just follow directions on the bottle, and be diligent about treatment.

Potato blight thrives in hot, humid weather. If you live in a zone where summers get too humid, grow your potatoes and tomatoes in greenhouses instead. Practice good soil care, and rotate your crops annually to keep the soil—and edible plants—healthy.

