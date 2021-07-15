What you need to know about backyard plants for making your property more private. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you’re hoping to transform your backyard into an oasis, and also add pockets of privacy, there are many plants that are a great alternative to unsightly structures. Especially if your end goal is to create more natural living borders, you can do this without spending a ton of money.

All you need to do is determine how tall you need your plant to be in order to achieve optimum privacy, then consider how much room you have for the plant to flourish. A wide-growing hedge, for example, wouldn’t be as good of a choice for an elevated deck as a vining plant grown in a container with a trellis.

Its also important to determine any plants you are looking to purchase will survive in your area. For example, tropical palms wouldn’t fare as well in the lower USDA hardiness zones where winters are more severe and the warm, sunny weather of summer doesn’t last as long. If you’re unsure of your zone, or even what types of shrubs would do well with the soil and moisture conditions in your yard, check with a local expert.

Transform the Backyard into Your Own Private Oasis