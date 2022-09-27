Traditional Favorites Still Tailgating Superstars

Tailgating season is in full swing. So what are the popular choices of food to bring to the party? That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.
A poll conducted by Hormel Foods found that tailgaters are standing by some traditional favorites this season.
- Three-quarters (72%) of respondents agreed that the food selection can make or break the tailgate, while well over half (62%) confessed that what someone brings to the tailgate says a lot about them. Perhaps that’s the reason almost two-thirds (63%) of respondents are likely to bring their favorite dish, regardless of whether others enjoy it.
- Burgers (66%) and hot dogs (56%) ranked highest among those polled as the best foods to bring to a tailgate, and the worst, by far, included ice cream and popsicles (41%) with pie ranked next (24%).
- It may come as no surprise that portability (58%) and ease of cooking (56%) ranked high in choosing the perfect tailgate snack, as well as the ability for people to eat with their hands (finger foods 47%).
- The versatility (31%) of food options also ranked high in importance when planning the perfect spread.
