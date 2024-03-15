Trade Mission Offers New Opportunities in South Korea

Finding new trade opportunities in South Korea. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Crates Of Tomatoes packed ready for export.

By Branislav Nenin/Shutterstock image

Representatives from 49 U.S. companies and organizations are heading to Seoul, South Korea this month for an agribusiness trade mission. It’s led by USDA’s Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor who says she’s confident the mission will produce great results.

South Korea ranks as the United States’ fifth-largest single-export market. It’s one of the fastest-growing economies in the developed world and has been for the past several decades. With relatively small amounts of arable land, South Korea relies heavily on imported agricultural goods, especially meat and bulk commodities, to satisfy food and feed demand.

While on the trade mission, participants will engage in targeted business-to-business meetings and site visits to build new trade possibilities, strengthen existing partnerships, observe U.S. products in the marketplace, and discover the latest Korean consumer food trends. The trade mission takes place March 25-28.

