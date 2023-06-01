Trade Mission Focuses on Opportunities in Japan

An upcoming trade mission looks to expand opportunities in Japan. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

In just a few days, dozens of agriculture professionals and state ag leaders will head to Japan with USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor. Japan is the fourth-largest market for U.S. food and agricultural exports.

In 2022, U.S. exports matched the previous record, totaling $14.6 billion, with exports of soybeans, dairy, and other products reaching new highs. The United States is vital to ensuring food security in Japan, with nearly a quarter of all Japan’s food and agricultural imports coming from U.S. exporters.

While in Japan, trade mission participants will engage directly with potential buyers, receive in-depth market briefings from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts, and participate in site visits. The delegation includes a robust representation of the U.S. agriculture sector, including businesses, state departments of agriculture, and commodity groups. The trip is next week, June 5 -8.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.