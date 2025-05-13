Trade Agreement with the UK Draws Praise from NCBA

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) has expressed its appreciation for President Donald Trump’s efforts in securing a trade agreement principle with the United Kingdom (U.K.) that includes beef. This development marks an important milestone for U.S. agriculture, particularly in the beef sector, as it strengthens trade relations and opens new opportunities for American producers.

For years, NCBA has actively collaborated with British stakeholders to showcase the high quality and safety standards of U.S. beef. These efforts have played a critical role in promoting American beef as a premium product in international markets. The inclusion of beef in the agreement underscores the importance of agriculture in trade discussions, recognizing beef as a valuable commodity in transatlantic commerce.

The association remains optimistic about the future of U.S. beef exports to the U.K., believing that this agreement will pave the way for expanded market access and increased trade volume. British consumers will benefit from greater availability of high-quality American beef, while U.S. producers stand to gain from diversified export markets and improved economic opportunities.

As discussions continue, NCBA plans to remain engaged in ensuring that American beef producers can fully capitalize on this trade development. The association looks forward to working closely with policymakers, trade representatives, and industry leaders to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

With growing global demand for premium beef products, this agreement represents a positive step toward enhancing international trade partnerships. As market conditions evolve, NCBA remains committed to advocating for policies that support the success of the U.S. beef industry and secure its place in the global agricultural economy.

Key highlights of the deal include:

Tariff Adjustments : The U.S. will lower tariffs on British automobiles from 25% to 10% for the first 100,000 vehicles imported annually. Additionally, 25% tariffs on British steel will be eliminated.

: The U.S. will lower tariffs on British automobiles from 25% to 10% for the first 100,000 vehicles imported annually. Additionally, 25% tariffs on British steel will be eliminated. Agricultural Trade Expansion : The U.K. will ease trade barriers on ethanol, beef, and other agricultural products, creating a $5 billion opportunity for U.S. farmers and producers.

: The U.K. will ease trade barriers on ethanol, beef, and other agricultural products, creating a $5 billion opportunity for U.S. farmers and producers. Pharmaceutical & Aerospace Supply Chains : The agreement secures a stable supply chain for pharmaceutical products and grants preferential access to high-quality U.K. aerospace components.

: The agreement secures a stable supply chain for pharmaceutical products and grants preferential access to high-quality U.K. aerospace components. Digital Trade & Procurement: The U.K. is expected to reduce its tax on U.S. digital services, benefiting American tech firms like Google and Amazon. The deal also closes loopholes in government procurement markets, ensuring fair competition.

While this agreement is a major diplomatic win, it is not a full free-trade agreement, as such deals require congressional approval. The U.S. Commerce Secretary has hinted that more trade agreements are in the pipeline, potentially expanding economic opportunities further.

