Toughest Ground Covers to Solve the Worst Garden Problems

The toughest ground covers to solve some of your worst garden problems. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Every yard has at least one difficult spot where it’s a challenge to get anything to grow. Often what you need is a really good groundcover. They will help control erosion, blanket a hillside, or thrive in dry conditions while still complementing your home and garden. Some are evergreen, while others lose their foliage in winter. A few can even tolerate light foot traffic.

If it’s dry, it’s time for Thyme. This aromatic groundcover excels in beds, borders, and containers. Hens-and-chicks is a small but mighty succulent that’s terrific in small or tight spaces, between garden stones, or in a trough garden. The best groundcover for shady spots are Sweet Woodruff, Ajuga, and Lamium. Besides staying green throughout the hot summer months, Brass Buttons, Mondo Grass, Lamb’s Ear, and Pachysandra – which is also called Japanese spurge – will add winter interest to the garden as well!

