Top 10 ‘Fancy Food’ Trends for 2023

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) Trendspotter Panel navigated thousands of specialty food products showcased by more than 1,100 exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center. After great deliberation through countless products, 10 overall trends have emerged from the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show.

Denise Purcell, SFA’s vice president, resource development says, “Products that make home cooking more convenient and restaurant-quality are in demand, whether meal starter kits, distinctive salts or butters, condiments from around the world, or foods from different global regions available as frozen entrees.”

Top 10 Trends, 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show:

Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Culture Fermented for Function Honey Is Hot New Packaging Form and Utility Starters, Bases, Kits, and Shortcuts for Convenience Pantry Without Borders Sustainable, Upcycled, or Regeneratively Grown Ingredients High-Quality Meal Prep Health in Balance Beneficial Beans (and Lentils)

