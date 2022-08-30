An update to a tool used for honey bee health. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Honey Bee Health Coalition unveiled the 8th Edition of the Tools for Varroa Management Guide. The guide provides information on the latest tools and options for beekeepers in the USA and Canada to keep bees healthy and manage varroa mites, which spread disease within and among honey bee colonies.

An expert team of beekeepers, entomologists, Extension agents, apiary inspectors, and federal regulators spent more than six months editing the document to bring it up-to-date with changes in best practices and treatment options. The guide details new information on varroa control products including new products that have been approved for release since the 7th edition was released in 2018.

Varroa mites represent one of the greatest threats to honey bee health, honey production, and pollination services. Untreated or ineffectively treated colonies can fail, causing economic losses to beekeepers, and potentially impacting agricultural food production. Colonies infested with varroa are also a potential source of mites and diseases that can spread to other colonies and apiaries.

The full guide is offered free of charge at the Honey Bee Health Coalition’s Website.

Tools for Varroa Management Guide

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.