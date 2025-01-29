Tomato Processors Anticipate a Decrease in Contracted Tons for 2025

Tomatoes on the conveyor belt of an automatic washing machine in the tomato processing plant.

DepositPhotos image

West California’s tomato processors anticipate a 10% decrease in contracted tons for 2025, totaling 10.2 million tons, based on a survey by the USDA’s Pacific Regional Office. This is down from the 11.3 million tons forecast in August 2024. The production is expected to come from 200,000 acres, with an average yield of 51 tons per acre, a 12% reduction from the 2024 forecast of 228,000 acres. The data, funded by the California League of Food Producers, indicates a significant shift in the upcoming season’s tomato processing contracts.