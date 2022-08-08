Tomato Pest and Disease Field Day Coming Up August 17

A Vegetable Disease Field Day is coming up on August 17 at the UC Davis Plant Pathology Field Station beginning at 8:20 a.m. A Spanish session will also be offered beginning at 7:25 a.m. Cooperative Extension Specialist, Dr. Cassandra Swett initially started the field day back in 2019 and said they are excited to return to an in-person event this year.

“It was a really successful meeting where we were able to highlight a bunch of the current research going on in tomatoes. In that year, it was focused primarily on diseases and we’re incorporating in broomrape for this year because it’s such a big problem,” Sweet noted. “A big emphasis of the field day will be on the work that we’re doing in broomrape mitigation of spread, as well as some of the work that the Hanson group is doing on potential management tools once this pest has been established in the field.”

Listen to the radio report below.

