Fusarium Falciforme Tomato Field

Photo Credit: Swett Lab

The UC Davis Vegetable and Field Crop Pathology lab is working with statewide Farm Advisors to survey tomato fields for Fusarium falciforme. Those who suspect Fusarium falciforme in their fields planted to F3 cultivars are encouraged to contact Cooperative Extension Specialist with UC Davis, Dr. Cassandra Swett. In recent years, Fusarium falciforme has been described as an emerging problem for California growers.

“Over the last four years we’ve recovered Fusarium falciforme from nine counties representing most of the major processing tomato producing counties,” Swett noted. “In total, we’ve documented the presence of this pathogen at over 100 fields across the state.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Tomato Fields with Fusarium Falciforme Needed for Ongoing Survey

