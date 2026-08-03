California’s 2026 gubernatorial election could be one of the most consequential in decades for farmers and ranchers, according to Congressman Tom McClintock. During a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, McClintock discussed why he believes the outcome of the governor’s race will have a direct impact on water policy, regulations, energy costs and the overall business climate facing California agriculture.

Representing California’s 5th Congressional District, McClintock argued that many of the challenges confronting agriculture today stem from state policy decisions made over several decades. He pointed to water infrastructure, housing affordability, transportation costs and regulatory burdens as issues he believes have reduced California’s competitiveness.

One of the interview’s central themes was water.

McClintock said California is not suffering from a shortage of water, but rather a shortage of storage infrastructure. He noted that the state has not completed a major dam since New Melones in 1979, despite significant population growth over the same period.

“We’re suffering chronic water shortages as a result,” McClintock said, arguing that expanding water storage should be a priority for future state leadership.

The discussion also focused on the Potter Valley Project in Northern California, where McClintock expressed concern over proposals affecting Scott Dam and Cape Horn Dam. He said maintaining water infrastructure is important not only for communities but also for farms, ranches and forest management throughout the region.

Looking ahead to next year’s election, McClintock argued that California voters will have a choice between continuing the state’s current policy direction or pursuing a different approach to agriculture, energy and resource management.

“If Becerra wins, you’re going to have the same war being waged now against water delivery, against energy, all of the things that are required for agriculture,” McClintock said during the interview.

McClintock also said California once benefited from abundant water, affordable housing, reliable electricity and lower unemployment, and argued those conditions can be restored through different public policy decisions. He encouraged voters to consider how state leadership affects agriculture and the broader economy when evaluating candidates in 2026.

While the interview reflected McClintock’s perspectives on California politics and policy, the broader discussion underscored the significant role the governor’s office plays in shaping issues that directly affect agriculture—from water infrastructure and environmental regulations to energy costs and economic competitiveness.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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