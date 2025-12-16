Todd Burkdoll

When Todd Burkdoll speaks, California agriculture listens. A Field Market Development Specialist with Valent USA, Burkdoll brings decades of hands-on experience, deep technical knowledge, and a grounded perspective shaped by farming, research, and real-world application. In a recent conversation on the AgNet News Hour, Burkdoll sat down with host Nick Papagni to discuss everything from spray coverage and plant growth regulators to automation, water management, and how agriculture must balance technology with foundational know-how.

This wide-ranging interview delivers practical insight growers can apply immediately—while also offering a thoughtful look at where the industry is headed.

From Dinuba Roots to Industry Leadership

Todd Burkdoll’s agricultural story begins in Dinuba, California, where he was born and raised. His grandparents were farmers, his parents were educators, and his early years were shaped by a close-knit agricultural community. Those roots, combined with summers spent in Sequoia National Forest, fostered a lifelong respect for land, crops, and natural systems.

After spending nearly a decade overseas working in Southeast Asia refugee camps, Burkdoll returned to California and earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in plant science from Fresno State. That broad education—designed to prepare graduates to work across multiple crop systems—set the foundation for a career spanning research, farming operations, BASF, and ultimately Valent USA, where he has worked since 2013.

Coverage Is Everything in Crop Protection

One of the strongest messages Burkdoll delivered during the interview was simple, direct, and critical: coverage determines efficacy.

In today’s high-cost farming environment, Burkdoll said, growers cannot afford inefficiency. Labor, fuel, water, equipment wear, and crop protection inputs have all risen sharply. If a product does not adequately reach its target, performance suffers—regardless of how advanced or expensive that product may be.

Many modern crop protection materials, including most plant growth regulators (PGRs), are contact products, not systemic. Burkdoll explained that you can spray half of a grape cluster with a PGR and visibly see the difference between treated and untreated portions. If the spray does not land on the plant tissue, it will not work.

“The degree of coverage is the degree of control,” Burkdoll emphasized.

Why Slowing Down Saves Money

One of the most practical takeaways from the conversation was Burkdoll’s advice on sprayer speed. While growers are often under pressure to cover acres quickly, increasing speed—even slightly—can drastically reduce spray penetration and coverage.

Slower travel speeds allow spray droplets to move deeper into the canopy, distribute more uniformly, and provide better pest and disease control. Whether the goal is prevention or knockdown, better coverage means better results.

Burkdoll recommended growers prove this to themselves using water-sensitive spray cards. These yellow cards turn blue where droplets land, offering a visual comparison between fast and slow applications. Slower passes consistently show more blue—meaning better coverage.

Practical Speed Guidelines for Better Coverage

Based on his experience, Burkdoll shared general speed recommendations:

High-density citrus canopies: 1–1.5 mph

1–1.5 mph Fully leafed-out orchard crops: no more than 2 mph

no more than 2 mph Vineyards: 2–2.5 mph, depending on sprayer type and pressure

While slowing down may increase application time, Burkdoll stressed that it often reduces the need for reapplications and improves overall return on investment.

Automation: Opportunity and Caution

The conversation also explored the rise of automated and driverless spray technology. Burkdoll acknowledged that GPS-guided, sensor-based sprayers can be highly effective—especially in orchards and vineyards designed specifically for automation from the beginning.

Some systems can adjust spray volume based on canopy density, applying more where foliage is heavier and less where it is sparse. This technology has already become standard in European greenhouse production, driven by cost control and efficiency.

However, Burkdoll cautioned that automation requires extreme precision. Even small planting irregularities can disrupt automated systems. More importantly, he warned against total dependence on technology without understanding the fundamentals.

The Importance of a Well-Rounded Toolbox

Burkdoll believes the most successful growers are those who combine modern technology with foundational agronomic knowledge. While technology can increase efficiency, it can also become a vulnerability if systems fail or power is disrupted.

“Knowing how to use all the tools in the toolbox still matters,” he said.

That philosophy extends to Valent USA’s approach as well—where sales, technical specialists, and field development teams work collaboratively to support growers and refine best practices.

Why This Interview Matters

This conversation with Todd Burkdoll delivers more than agronomic theory—it provides real-world insight from someone who farms, tests products firsthand, and works directly with growers across California. From coverage and speed to automation and experience, Burkdoll offers lessons that apply across crops, regions, and production systems.

For anyone serious about improving spray efficiency, maximizing ROI, and understanding where agriculture is headed, this interview is worth hearing in full.

How to Contact Todd Burkdoll

Growers and industry professionals can reach Todd Burkdoll directly via email at:

tburk@valent.com

You can also connect through your local Valent USA Territory Account Manager or Sustainable Solutions Representative. Valent’s team-based approach ensures growers have access to the right expertise when they need it.

🎧 Listen to the full AgNet News Hour interview with Todd Burkdoll to hear the complete discussion and additional insights.

Todd Burkdoll of Valent USA on Coverage, Technology, and the Future of California Agriculture