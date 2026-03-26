California growers face a wide range of pest and weed challenges each season, and having the right tools in place can make a significant difference in protecting yield and crop quality. Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager with Valent U.S.A., recently discussed several key solutions for managing ants, leaffooted bugs, and grassy weeds.

One concern in tree nut and citrus production is ant pressure, particularly from protein-feeding ant species. Burkdoll highlighted Esteem® Ant Bait as an effective option for long-term control. The product uses an insect growth regulator that is carried back to the colony, where it disrupts reproduction and eventually eliminates the population. While not fast-acting, Burkdoll noted that results typically become visible within two to three weeks as colonies decline.

Leaffooted bugs are another major threat, especially in almonds and pistachios. These pests can damage developing nuts by feeding with piercing mouthparts, leading to blanks and reduced yields. Burkdoll emphasized the importance of early control, as populations can quickly build and spread throughout orchards. Belay® Insecticide is one tool growers can use, particularly in crops like pomegranates, where it has shown strong effectiveness as a foliar treatment.

Weed management is also critical, especially when dealing with annual grasses that compete for water and nutrients. Burkdoll pointed to Select Max® Herbicide as a selective option for controlling grassy weeds without damaging trees. The product works by inhibiting lipid production in grasses, gradually starving the plant. Early applications, when weeds are small, provide the most effective control.

Burkdoll noted that timing is key across all three areas. Whether targeting ants, insects, or weeds, early intervention and proper application practices can help growers stay ahead of pressure and maintain productive orchards.

For more information on these solutions, contact Valent U.S.A. or your local representative.

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