Some tips for starting seeds indoors. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

No matter where you live, there is one outdoor gardening task you can do any time this month:

Starting seeds. Every seed will have different, individual germination requirements. If this is your first time starting seeds indoors, it will be helpful if you start with only two or three different varieties. Also, remember that certain seeds are meant to be sowed directly into the ground in the spring. For starting seeds indoors, Tomatoes, Basil, Spinach, and Marigolds are good starts for beginners. Thankfully, seed companies make it easy. On the back of each seed packet, you’ll find a timeline printed for your convenience.

Finding the right container and choosing the right soil that’s made for seed-starting is also important. When planting multiple seeds, be sure to label them. Also, keep seeds covered during the germination process to help keep the seeds warm and moist.

In order to germinate your seeds, they will need a ton of light. Pick a south-facing window. Make sure you rotate your containers so that all sides of the seedlings are getting equal amounts of light. Before planting outside, be sure to harden them off. If you move them outdoors too quickly, they will stress and die.

Tips for Starting Vegetable and Flower Seeds Indoors