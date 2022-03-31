More tips for planting the tastiest strawberries you’ve ever grown and are better than store bought. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Another strawberry variety option to plant is the alpine strawberry, which produces smaller fruits than other types of strawberries, but their flavor is more intense. These plants do best in Zones 3-9, even in part shade. Keep them at least 2 feet apart, and the rows 3-4 feet apart. The plants don’t produce plantlets, but they do reseed, often forming a high groundcover over time that will keep producing fruit from spring until frost.

Remember that Strawberries need rejuvenating each year, which you can easily do with your lawnmower. After you’ve harvested, adjust the height of your mower blades to about 4 inches off the ground and mow over your patch a couple of times. If you can’t mow the beds, cut each plant down to about an inch. Rake out the clipped plant parts, weed, remove baby plants that have hopped out of the bed, and lightly fertilize with an organic all-purpose blend.

Tips for Planting the Tastiest Strawberries You’ve Ever Grown