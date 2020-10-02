A Few Tips for Moving Plants Indoors for the Winter

Some tips for moving plants indoors for the winter. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Small bush of balcony cherry tomatoes in brown pots on white windowsill. Gardening tomatoes in the home at summer.

By Sunny_Smile / Royalty-free Shutterstock stock photo

When the cold weather begins to arrive its time to move some of those plants indoors. But there’s more to it than just plunking them back in your living room corner. While some types of plants can cope better with big changes to light and temperature, others may throw the botanical equivalent of a temper tantrum by withering and dropping their leaves. Here’s how to bring your houseplants inside again once temperatures start dropping.

Move your houseplants inside before night temps get below 45°F. Any colder and you’re likely to see damage. First check your plants for any pests, undersides and along stems. Even if you don’t spot any bugs, wash off your plants with a strong spray of water from the hose just in case.

You’ll all want to allow plants to acclimate to lower light levels by putting them in a shaded spot for a few weeks before moving them inside. And once inside cut back on water and fertilizer.

Allow for plants to come into contact with bright indirect light since winter days are shorter. Using a humidifier or mister will come in handy especially if you notice leaf tips turning brown and crispy.

Tips for Moving Plants Indoors for the Winter