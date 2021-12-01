Some tips for moving plants indoors for the winter. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Many popular houseplants come from tropical regions of the world, so they do especially well when you place them outside during summer to soak up some extra humidity and warmth. But just like it’s best to gradually move them outdoors in spring to avoid problems like sunburn, it’s also important to give your plants a little extra care before you transition them back to indoor life.

Here’s how to bring your houseplants inside again once temperatures start dropping.

Move your houseplants inside again before night temps get below 45°F. Any colder and you’re likely to see damage, especially on tender new leaves and stem tips.

Get rid of any pests that may have taken up residency on your plants.

Slowly acclimate your plants to lower light levels by putting them in a shaded spot for a couple of weeks before bringing them in.

And, once they’re back indoors cut back on water an fertilizer. Hold the nutrients until spring. And, water just enough so they don’t dry out completely.

Tips for Moving Plants Indoors for the Winter Months