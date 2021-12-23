Some tips to keep your Christmas tree looking its best throughout the holidays. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Caring for a real Christmas tree can be challenging, and keeping a cut tree fresh until the big day is a true feat. Often, the reason a real tree sheds needles and dries out the moment it enters your home is that it was already doing so before you bought it.

To avoid this, look for a healthy tree. While it’s easy to tell visually if a tree is healthy before it’s cut down, start by pinching a few branches and sliding your fingers to the end. If needles are falling off that’s not a good sign! Another surefire way to tell if a tree is dried out is to lift the tree and give the cut end a good thud on the ground. If it’s dried out, the needles will come cascading down.

No matter how healthy a tree is, the moment you place it in your cozy, heated home, it will acclimate and begin to dry out. This is inevitable. For this reason, it’s a good idea to store your tree in the garage or a covered indoor/outdoor area until you’re ready to decorate.

For more tips on keeping your tree looking its best, tune into to tomorrow’s program.

Tips to Keep Your Christmas Tree Looking its Best