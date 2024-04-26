Time Running Out to Submit Applications for Trade Mission to Colombia

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, Alexis Taylor, is leading an agribusiness trade mission to Bogotá, Colombia from August 13-15, 2024. The mission aims to bolster agricultural trade between the U.S. and Colombia, a significant market for American agricultural products.

“Colombia represents a top-tier food and agricultural export destination for American farmers, ranchers and processors,” Taylor said in a press release. “As the second-most-populous country in South America, Colombia enjoys highly favorable demographics, coupled with 20 years of continuous economic growth, which saw a 36-percent increase in the median household income.”

Since the implementation of the U.S.-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement in 2012, U.S. agricultural exports to Colombia have surged by 237 percent, reaching a record $3.7 billion in 2023. Changes in Colombian lifestyles, such as the rise of dual-income households and increased demand for healthier and packaged foods, present favorable opportunities for U.S. exporters.

The mission will facilitate meetings between U.S. agribusiness representatives and potential Colombian importers, along with market briefings and networking events. Colombia’s modern retail sector offers opportunities for a wide range of U.S. exports, including fresh fruit, meat products, dairy, and various other food items. Applications for participation in the trade mission are being accepted until May 3.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West