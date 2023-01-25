Time Running Out to Apply for 2022 Food Safety Certification Assistance

Specialty crop producers are being reminded that assistance is available for certain food safety certification costs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications for the Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops (FSCSC) program for eligible 2022 costs through January 31. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is making up to $200 million available to eligible producers through the program.

“Specialty crops growers experienced many challenges meeting regulatory requirements and accessing additional markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release. “Many of these producers had to pivot quickly as demand shifted away from traditional markets, like restaurants and food service, and many continue to feel the impacts of those abrupt changes.”

FSCSC provides financial assistance to specialty crop operations that meet the definition of a small or very small business. Funding is provided to cover a percentage of eligible costs associated with food safety requirements. FSCSC helps cover costs related to the development of a food safety plan for first-time certification, the maintaining or updating of an existing plan, certification upload fees, microbial testing, and training.

“By helping mitigate the costs of on-farm food safety certification, the Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops program will help create new markets and opportunities for small-scale producers,” Ducheneaux explained. “In turn, these producers will have another tool to leverage as they work to become more nimble and more resilient in the face of unforeseen challenges, serve their local and regional economies, and support fairer and more transparent markets.”

The application period for 2023 costs will begin on February 1 and will run through January 31, 2024. FSA will be issuing payments at the time of application approval for 2022 and after the application period ends for 2023. Applications and additional program details are available online.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West