Why now is the best time to consider growing your own vegetables. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

We are closing in on almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic sort of halted the world, forcing us to retreat into our homes and forgo physical social contact. Though grocery stores are open for business, government officials have asked that we minimize our outings into the public world. There’s no better time than the present to design a garden and grow produce in our own backyards or patio. But it does take some planning.

Since most of us enjoy the fruits of a spring and summer harvest, right now is the right time to get into planning mode. From designing a garden to choosing what we want to grow. And, even though we are heading into the colder months, that shouldn’t stop us. Lettuce, arugula, and cabbages are a great starting point.

Preparing the soil outdoors for the spring harvests is also important for the months ahead. It’s crucial to have healthy soil for robust growth. Now is a good time to do your homework to determine the quality of your soil regarding nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, and you need to see if the soil drains well.

Time to Consider Growing Your Own Vegetables