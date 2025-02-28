A change in deadline for those eligible producers to respond to USDA’s latest sub survey associated with the Census of Agriculture.

“We’re talking about floriculture, horticulture, nursery type crops, sod, food crops grown under glass. That’s kind of the space that we’re really talking about,” said Lance Honing of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service talking about the focus of the 2024 census of horticultural specialties.

NASS announced surveys will continue to be collected until April 18. They sent out forms to about 40,000 operations nationwide back in December, with most of those surveys being filled out online at agcounts.USDA.gov. Otherwise, completed census support specialty surveys can be mailed in.

Survey results are scheduled for release this coming December.

Rod Bain reports.

More Time for Census of Horticulture Specialties Response