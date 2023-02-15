ThryvOn™ Technology Now Available for Cotton

Cotton growers have a new option for fighting tarnished plant bugs and thrips. Bayer’s cotton trait ThryvOn™ Technology is the industry’s first biotech trait to provide season-long protection against tarnished plant bugs and thrips species and may help reduce the need for some insecticide applications. Through built-in trait technology, ThryvOn Technology will help defend the whole plant from these insects, which can diminish yields and ultimately lower a crop’s value.

In time for the 2023 cotton planting season, Bollgard® 3 ThryvOn™ cotton with XtendFlex ® Technology is now commercially available. During the 2021 and 2022 Bayer Ground Breakers ® Field Trial program, the technology was shown to reduce average season-long injury from these harmful pests, which can provide for a stronger start to cotton plants and improved yield potential.

“We are thrilled to announce the commercial availability of ThryvOn Technology, the industry’s first cotton biotech trait of its kind,” said Lindsey Battle, Bayer trait marketing and launch lead for regional crops. “Tarnished plant bug and thrips species have become some of the most economically detrimental pests in U.S. cotton farming. This new technology provides built-in protection against these pests along with providing growers additional options and flexibility in how they manage their fields. We are excited to provide growers greater access to this technology in 2023 and beyond.”

ThryvOn Technology will be stacked with Bollgard 3 XtendFlex technology, to provide a broad spectrum of insect protection, including protection against bollworm, tobacco budworm, and other common worm pests. With tolerance to glyphosate, dicamba, and glufosinate, Bollgard 3 ThryvOn cotton with XtendFlex Technology will provide more options against tough-to-control and resistant weeds like Palmer amaranth, waterhemp, and marestail.

“Bayer continues to be the leader in research and innovation when it comes to cotton,” said Battle. “Bollgard 3 ThryvOn cotton with XtendFlex Technology continues the tradition of providing growers with state-of-the-art tools and technologies that help them preserve their fields and protect their legacy.”

Listen to the report.