Three Easy Methods for Growing Gourmet Potatoes

There are literally thousands of varieties of potatoes, some the size of a foot and others barely bigger than your pinky finger. They can be purple, blue, yellow, red, or white; inside, out, or inside and out. They can have a fluffy texture or creamy or waxy.
Three easy methods for growing potatoes at home are:
- Conventional hilling – digging a deep trench and planting seeds about a foot down beside the excavated soil.
- Container gardening – in which three or four seed potatoes are started in a large plant pot or five-gallon bucket filled about a quarter of the way with soil or mulch.
- Mulch beds – a no-dig method where potatoes are placed in loosened soil and then covered with about a foot of organic mulch.
Potatoes should be planted in early spring, a couple of weeks before the last frost date. The crop will be ready within three or four months.
