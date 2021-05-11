Some things to consider when purchasing a tractor for your homestead. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A tractor is an incredibly useful tool. But not all tractors are created equal, so the prospect of picking a tractor out, let alone deciding if you should buy one, can be overwhelming.

Owning your own tractor and implements means you don’t have to borrow or rent expensive equipment or hire somebody else’s to do work for you. That’s enough reason to consider owning one. However, the cost and size can be prohibitive.

A tractor can pull stumps, till a garden, plow a field, dig post holes, mow a field or your lawn, and so much more. The right setup can reduce the things needed to shape, build, and grow your homestead.

Of course, you must also consider where you’ll store the tractor when not in use, and whether you have enough space. If not, it may require a new building or temporary shelter if you want to protect it.

