The Science of Soil From Feeding Minds Press

Young readers, gardeners, and educators have a new agricultural adventure to dig into with the latest children’s book from Feeding Minds Press. “The Soil in Jackie’s Garden” is a cumulative-style picture book that tells the story of Jackie and her garden friends as they discover the wonders of soil and how things grow.

Loaded with scientific facts about soil, plants, pollinators, decomposers, and more, “The Soil in Jackie’s Garden” will engage readers ages six and up in becoming environmental stewards, learning how to care for a garden, understanding a plant’s life cycle, discovering the power of pollinators, and the importance of composting.

The book is written by award-winning nonfiction children’s book author Peggy Thomas, who’s also the author of “Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car,” the winner of the 2020 American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture Book of the Year Award. Education materials are included with the book.

