Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Vegetarian Hollandaise with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 Egg Yolks
  • 1 C Liquid Butter
  • 2 t Tabasco Sauce
  • 3 T Lemon Juice
  • 1/4 C Almond Milk

Listen to Albert prepare Vegetarian Hollandaise below.

The California Kitchen: Vegetarian Hollandaise
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777