Vegetarian Hollandaise

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Vegetarian Hollandaise with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 Egg Yolks

1 C Liquid Butter

2 t Tabasco Sauce

3 T Lemon Juice

1/4 C Almond Milk

Listen to Albert prepare Vegetarian Hollandaise below.

The California Kitchen: Vegetarian Hollandaise

