The California Kitchen: Vegetarian Hollandaise

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Vegetarian Hollandaise with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 Egg Yolks
- 1 C Liquid Butter
- 2 t Tabasco Sauce
- 3 T Lemon Juice
- 1/4 C Almond Milk
Listen to Albert prepare Vegetarian Hollandaise below.
