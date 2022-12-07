The California Kitchen: Untamed Yukon White Cheddar Skillet Potatoes

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Yukon White Cheddar Skillet Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- TT S+P
- 1 LB Yukon Mini Potatoes
- 7 Oz Maitake Mushrooms
- 1/2 Spanish or Sweet Yellow Onion
- 1 Jalapeño
- 1 C Shredded White Cheddar Cheese
Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Yukon White Cheddar Skillet Potatoes below.
