The California Kitchen: Untamed Superbowl Brisket

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Superbowl Brisket with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 Large Brisket (Prime Grade)
  • Rub
    • 4 T Vegetable Oil
    • 5 T Cajun Spice
    • 3 T Dry Chive
    • 2 T Dehydrated Garlic
    • 20 Cracks of Black Pepper
    • 5 T Maldon Sea Salt

Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Superbowl Brisket below.

