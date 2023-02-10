The California Kitchen: Untamed Superbowl Brisket

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Superbowl Brisket with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 Large Brisket (Prime Grade)
- Rub
- 4 T Vegetable Oil
- 5 T Cajun Spice
- 3 T Dry Chive
- 2 T Dehydrated Garlic
- 20 Cracks of Black Pepper
- 5 T Maldon Sea Salt
Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Superbowl Brisket below.
