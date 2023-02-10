In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Superbowl Brisket with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Untamed Superbowl Brisket

Here is what you will need…

1 Large Brisket (Prime Grade)

Rub 4 T Vegetable Oil 5 T Cajun Spice 3 T Dry Chive 2 T Dehydrated Garlic 20 Cracks of Black Pepper 5 T Maldon Sea Salt



Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Superbowl Brisket below.

The California Kitchen: Untamed Superbowl Brisket

