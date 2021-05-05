The California Kitchen: Untamed Chimichurri

Untamed Chimichurri

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Chimichurri with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 C Olive Oil

1 Handful Cilantro or 2 oz

2 Garlic Cloves

1 T Chili Flake

1 Lemon Zested and Juiced

2 Oz. LIME Juice

2 t Salt

BLEND

then add

1/4 Red Onion Diced Small

Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Chimichurri below.

