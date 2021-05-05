The California Kitchen: Untamed Chimichurri

Untamed Chimichurri

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Chimichurri with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 C Olive Oil
  • 1 Handful Cilantro or 2 oz
  • 2 Garlic Cloves
  • 1 T Chili Flake
  • 1 Lemon Zested and Juiced
  • 2 Oz. LIME Juice
  • 2 t Salt
  • BLEND
  • then add
  • 1/4 Red Onion Diced Small

Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Chimichurri below.

The Untamed Chef

