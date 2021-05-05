The California Kitchen: Untamed Chimichurri

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Chimichurri with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 C Olive Oil
- 1 Handful Cilantro or 2 oz
- 2 Garlic Cloves
- 1 T Chili Flake
- 1 Lemon Zested and Juiced
- 2 Oz. LIME Juice
- 2 t Salt
- BLEND
- then add
- 1/4 Red Onion Diced Small
Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Chimichurri below.
