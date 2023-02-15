The California Kitchen: Untamed Cast Iron Brisket Sauteed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Cast Iron Brisket Sauteed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Untamed Cast Iron Brisket Sauteed

Here is what you will need…

TTS+P

TT Oil

1 LB brisket

1 clam shell Beach mushrooms

2 Serrano chilles

1/2 Onion

Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Cast Iron Brisket Sauteed below.

