The California Kitchen: Untamed Cast Iron Brisket Sauteed

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Cast Iron Brisket Sauteed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Untamed Cast Iron Brisket Sauteed

Here is what you will need…

  • TTS+P
  • TT Oil
  • 1 LB brisket
  • 1 clam shell Beach mushrooms
  • 2 Serrano chilles
  • 1/2 Onion

Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Cast Iron Brisket Sauteed below.

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777