The California Kitchen: Untamed Apple Tart Tartine

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Apple Tart Tartine with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Untamed Apple Tart Tartine

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 cup flower
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1t Kosher salt
  • 3.5 T Vegetable shortening
  • 4 granny Smith apples
  • 2 T butter
  • 4 T brown sugar
  • Top with crumble

Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Apple Tart Tartine below.

The California Kitchen

