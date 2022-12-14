The California Kitchen: Untamed Apple Tart Tartine

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed Apple Tart Tartine with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 cup flower
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1t Kosher salt
- 3.5 T Vegetable shortening
- 4 granny Smith apples
- 2 T butter
- 4 T brown sugar
- Top with crumble
Listen to Albert prepare Untamed Apple Tart Tartine below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777