The California Kitchen: Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 1 LB Roast / Choice or Prime Grade
- 3 T Oil
- TT S+P
- 2QTS Beef Stock
- 2 C Onion
- 1 C Carrot
- 1 C Celery
- Extra
- If cooking potatoes, Stop the cooking process 50 minutes in.
- CAREFULLY Remove the pressure.
- Add your medium dice potatoes for 10 minutes on pressure high.
- Extra
Listen to Albert prepare Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777