Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 1 LB Roast / Choice or Prime Grade

3 T Oil

TT S+P

2QTS Beef Stock

2 C Onion

1 C Carrot

1 C Celery Extra If cooking potatoes, Stop the cooking process 50 minutes in. CAREFULLY Remove the pressure. Add your medium dice potatoes for 10 minutes on pressure high.



Listen to Albert prepare Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast below.

The California Kitchen: Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast

