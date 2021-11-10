The California Kitchen: Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Pot Roast
Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 1 LB Roast / Choice or Prime Grade
  • 3 T Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 2QTS Beef Stock
  • 2 C Onion
  • 1 C Carrot
  • 1 C Celery
    • Extra
      • If cooking potatoes, Stop the cooking process 50 minutes in.
      • CAREFULLY Remove the pressure.
      • Add your medium dice potatoes for 10 minutes on pressure high.

Listen to Albert prepare Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast below.

The California Kitchen: Untamed 1 Hour Pot Roast
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777