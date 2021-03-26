Twice Cooked Broccoli Florets

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Twice Cooked Broccoli Florets with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Broccoli Crowns

2 T Vegetable Oil

1 T Granulated Garlic

1/2 Large Lemon

TT S+ P

Listen to Albert prepare Twice Cooked Broccoli Florets below.

The California Kitchen: Twice Cooked Broccoli Florets

