The California Kitchen: Tofu Garlic Onion Soup

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Tofu Garlic Onion Soup with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1.5 T Vegetable Oil
- 2-3 Spring Onions (Cleaned)
- (Allow to sweat or slowly Saute for 5 Mins)
- 1 T Dehydrated Garlic
- 1/4 Onion Julienned
- 2 C Vegetable Stock
- 4 oz Firm Tofu
Listen to Albert prepare Tofu Garlic Onion Soup below.
