In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Tofu Garlic Onion Soup with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Tofu Garlic Onion Soup

Here is what you will need…

1.5 T Vegetable Oil

2-3 Spring Onions (Cleaned) (Allow to sweat or slowly Saute for 5 Mins)

1 T Dehydrated Garlic

1/4 Onion Julienned

2 C Vegetable Stock

4 oz Firm Tofu

Listen to Albert prepare Tofu Garlic Onion Soup below.

The California Kitchen: Tofu Garlic Onion Soup

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777