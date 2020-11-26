The California Kitchen: The Perfect Turkey Breast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare the Perfect Turkey Breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 Whole Turkey Breasts

7 Sprigs Each Thyme Rosemary

1/4 C Vegetable Oil

1 Stick Butter

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare the Perfect Turkey Breast below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Turkey Breast

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777