The California Kitchen: The Perfect Turkey Breast

Brian German California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare the Perfect Turkey Breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 Whole Turkey Breasts
  • 7 Sprigs Each Thyme Rosemary 
  • 1/4 C Vegetable Oil
  • 1 Stick Butter
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare the Perfect Turkey Breast below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Turkey Breast
The Untamed Chef

