The California Kitchen: Summer Roasted Corn Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Summer Roasted Corn Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 T Oil
- 4 Ears of Corn
- 2 T Butter
- 1 Red Bell Pepper
- 1/2 Spanish Onion (Yellow Onion)
- 2 T Dehydrated Garlic
- TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Summer Roasted Corn Salad below.
