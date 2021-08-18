The California Kitchen: Summer Roasted Corn Salad

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Summer Roasted Corn Salad
Summer Roasted Corn Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Summer Roasted Corn Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 T Oil
  • 4 Ears of Corn
  • 2 T Butter
  • 1 Red Bell Pepper
  • 1/2 Spanish Onion (Yellow Onion)
  • 2 T Dehydrated Garlic
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Summer Roasted Corn Salad below.

The California Kitchen: Summer Roasted Corn Salad
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777