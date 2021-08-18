Summer Roasted Corn Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Summer Roasted Corn Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Oil

4 Ears of Corn

2 T Butter

1 Red Bell Pepper

1/2 Spanish Onion (Yellow Onion)

2 T Dehydrated Garlic

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Summer Roasted Corn Salad below.

The California Kitchen: Summer Roasted Corn Salad

