The California Kitchen: Stone Fruit Jubilee

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Stone Fruit Jubilee with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 8oz Plumcots Red
- 8 oz Plumcots Green
- 3 T Sugar
- 2 T Butter
- 2 T Brandy
- 2 pinch Salt
Listen to Albert prepare Stone Fruit Jubilee below.
