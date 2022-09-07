In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Stone Fruit Jubilee with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

8oz Plumcots Red

8 oz Plumcots Green

3 T Sugar

2 T Butter

2 T Brandy

2 pinch Salt

Listen to Albert prepare Stone Fruit Jubilee below.

The California Kitchen: Stone Fruit Jubilee

