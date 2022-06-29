The California Kitchen: Spicy Farmers Market Ratatouille

Spicy Farmers Market Ratatouille

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spicy Farmers Market Ratatouille with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 3 oz Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 8 oz Shishito Peppers
  • 1 Large Heirloom Tomato
  • 1 Zucchini
  • 1 Chinese Eggplant
  • 1 Purple Onion
  • 2 T Herbs de Provence

Listen to Albert prepare Spicy Farmers Market Ratatouille below.

The California Kitchen

