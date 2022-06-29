The California Kitchen: Spicy Farmers Market Ratatouille

Spicy Farmers Market Ratatouille

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spicy Farmers Market Ratatouille with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

3 oz Oil

TT S+P

8 oz Shishito Peppers

1 Large Heirloom Tomato

1 Zucchini

1 Chinese Eggplant

1 Purple Onion

2 T Herbs de Provence

Listen to Albert prepare Spicy Farmers Market Ratatouille below.

