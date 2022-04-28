The California Kitchen: Spicy Asparagus Steak

Spicy Asparagus Steak

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spicy Asparagus Steak with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

8 oz Cooked Filet of beef

3 oz Sliced Asparagus Stems

2 oz Sliced Onions

1 T Garlic

3 T Teriyaki Sauce

2 T Chili Flakes

Serve with Steamed Rice

Listen to Albert prepare Spicy Asparagus Steak below.

