The California Kitchen: Spicy Asparagus Steak

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spicy Asparagus Steak with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 T Vegetable Oil
- TT S+P
- 8 oz Cooked Filet of beef
- 3 oz Sliced Asparagus Stems
- 2 oz Sliced Onions
- 1 T Garlic
- 3 T Teriyaki Sauce
- 2 T Chili Flakes
- Serve with Steamed Rice
Listen to Albert prepare Spicy Asparagus Steak below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777