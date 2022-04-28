The California Kitchen: Spicy Asparagus Steak

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

California Kitchen
Spicy Asparagus Steak

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spicy Asparagus Steak with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 T Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 8 oz Cooked Filet of beef
  • 3 oz Sliced Asparagus Stems
  • 2 oz Sliced Onions
  • 1 T Garlic
  • 3 T Teriyaki Sauce
  • 2 T Chili Flakes
  • Serve with Steamed Rice

Listen to Albert prepare Spicy Asparagus Steak below.

The California Kitchen

