The California Kitchen: Spanish Sundried Tomato Tapenade

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Tomato Tapenade
Spanish Sundried Tomato Tapenade

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spanish Sundried Tomato Tapenade with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 Oz Sundried Tomatoes
2 oz Spanish Pimento Stuffed Olives
TT Olive Oil ( I Like 3 T )
TT S+P
4 oz Small Spanish or Yellow Onions

Listen to Albert prepare Spanish Sundried Tomato Tapenade below.

