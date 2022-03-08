The California Kitchen: Spanish Sundried Tomato Tapenade

Spanish Sundried Tomato Tapenade

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spanish Sundried Tomato Tapenade with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 Oz Sundried Tomatoes

2 oz Spanish Pimento Stuffed Olives

TT Olive Oil ( I Like 3 T )

TT S+P

4 oz Small Spanish or Yellow Onions

Listen to Albert prepare Spanish Sundried Tomato Tapenade below.

