The California Kitchen: Spanish Paella 2021

Spanish Paella 2021

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spanish Paella 2021 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • 2 C Arborio Rice
  • 2 C ( To Start) Vegetable Stock
  • 8oz Fire Roasted Tomatoes
  • 6 OZ Tomato Sauce
  • 1.5 T Spicy Paprika
  • 1 T Granulated Garlic
  • 1.5 C (or More ) Vegetable Stock

Listen to Albert prepare Spanish Paella 2021 below.

The Untamed Chef

