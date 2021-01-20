The California Kitchen: Spanish Paella 2021

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Spanish Paella 2021 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- 2 C Arborio Rice
- 2 C ( To Start) Vegetable Stock
- 8oz Fire Roasted Tomatoes
- 6 OZ Tomato Sauce
- 1.5 T Spicy Paprika
- 1 T Granulated Garlic
- 1.5 C (or More ) Vegetable Stock
Listen to Albert prepare Spanish Paella 2021 below.
IG: untamedchef777