In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Turkey Legs with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Smoked Turkey Legs Untamed

Here is what you will need…

2 each Turkey Leg Quarters

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Smoked Turkey Legs Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Smoked Turkey Legs Untamed

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777