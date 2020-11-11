The California Kitchen: Smoked Tofu 2020

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Smoked Tofu 2020

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Tofu 2020 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 lb Extra Firm Tofu
  • 1 T Each
  • Salt
  • Lemon pepper
  • Black Pepper
  • Dry Cilantro
  • Cajun Spice
  • Cayenne Pepper (Optional for spicy)

Listen to Albert prepare Smoked Tofu 2020 below.

